Atreides Management LP Sells 550,947 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atreides Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 550,947 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 7.7% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 2.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $195,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

