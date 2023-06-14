Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,800,000 after purchasing an additional 958,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.