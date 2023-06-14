Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Cut by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

