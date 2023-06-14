Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $452.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

