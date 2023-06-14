Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.

DEO stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

