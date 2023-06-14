Atwater Malick LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

