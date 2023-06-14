Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $216.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

