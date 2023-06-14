Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,876 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.59% of Floor & Decor worth $191,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.0 %

FND opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.