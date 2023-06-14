FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 3.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.01% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,075,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $406.38 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.