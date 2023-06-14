Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,484 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 9.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $543,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,966,260 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $352.64 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $358.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.37.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

