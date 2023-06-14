Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,886,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,122 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.48% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $462,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $58,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.