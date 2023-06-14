Azora Capital LP Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Black Knight accounts for 0.6% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

