Atreides Management LP Purchases 48,559 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises about 3.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $77,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.14. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.