Atreides Management LP Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atreides Management LP lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,299 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 3.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.43% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $75,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

