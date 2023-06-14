inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews Sells 11,250 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
inTEST Price Performance
Shares of inTEST stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on INTT. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.