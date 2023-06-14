inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews Sells 11,250 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTT. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

