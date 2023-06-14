Atreides Management LP Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Atreides Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,249 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.4% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.70% of Caesars Entertainment worth $62,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

