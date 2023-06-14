SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Increased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,300,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

