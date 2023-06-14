Atreides Management LP Sells 1,232,982 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atreides Management LP cut its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,982 shares during the period. ON makes up approximately 2.1% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.50% of ON worth $53,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

ON Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

