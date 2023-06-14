Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $242,307.48 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

