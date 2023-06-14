Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $242,307.48 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of DBX opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.