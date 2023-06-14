SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Reduced by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

