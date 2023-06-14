Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Atom Investors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,488 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

