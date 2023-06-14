Gregory A. Sandfort Buys 11,500 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $66.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Genesco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 294.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $635,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

