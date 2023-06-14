Gregory A. Sandfort Buys 11,500 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $66.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Genesco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.