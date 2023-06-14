Atreides Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,295 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises approximately 2.1% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.72% of DISH Network worth $53,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

DISH stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.