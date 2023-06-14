nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $345,959.25 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41.

nCino Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

