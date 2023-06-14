Atreides Management LP Acquires 422,177 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 4.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned 1.25% of Pure Storage worth $100,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

