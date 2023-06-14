Atreides Management LP Buys 122,353 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,353 shares during the period. Samsara makes up approximately 0.7% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 294,787 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 423,477 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $173,834.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $173,834.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,895,530 shares of company stock worth $39,837,493. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.