Atreides Management LP Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,145,413 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 2.2% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.