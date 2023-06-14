Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Trading Up 7.2 %

U opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

