Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.26 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $364.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

