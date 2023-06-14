Atom Investors LP Has $3.27 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 848.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $155.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

