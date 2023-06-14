iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.13% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

