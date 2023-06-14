Atom Investors LP Acquires 9,587 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,003.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 187,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $234.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

