BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Raised by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,783 shares during the quarter. BILL comprises about 2.1% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 0.12% of BILL worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BILL by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.