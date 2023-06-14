Azora Capital LP Sells 124,278 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Azora Capital LP cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,278 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for about 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

