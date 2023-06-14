Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE EW opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
