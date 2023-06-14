Azora Capital LP Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 6.7% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,940,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

