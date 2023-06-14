Michael D. Hughes Sells 58,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

