Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 1,885 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $191.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.