CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $451,950.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

