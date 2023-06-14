BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

