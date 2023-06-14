Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.