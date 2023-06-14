Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESAB Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

