Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Critical Review

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Ambu A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 45.22 -$28.67 million ($1.30) -11.01 Ambu A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ambu A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -378.92% -47.56% -41.40% Ambu A/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Profound Medical and Ambu A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Ambu A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00 Ambu A/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.77%. Ambu A/S has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.10%. Given Ambu A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambu A/S is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Ambu A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of ECG electrodes; and airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. Ambu A/S was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

