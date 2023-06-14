Comparing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,725.99% -154.29% -86.60% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 1,895.24%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $790,000.00 6.00 -$14.07 million ($1.35) -0.12 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.63 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational portable neuromodulation stimulator, that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.