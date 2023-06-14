Reviewing HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HomeServe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HomeServe and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeServe 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Spire Global has a consensus target price of $2.06, suggesting a potential upside of 198.26%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than HomeServe.

This table compares HomeServe and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeServe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire Global $80.27 million 1.26 -$89.41 million ($0.69) -1.00

HomeServe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Profitability

This table compares HomeServe and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeServe N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -112.87% -57.31% -25.17%

Summary

Spire Global beats HomeServe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeServe

HomeServe Plc engages in the provision of home emergency and repair services. It operates through the Membership & Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning and Home Experts segments. The company was founded by Richard David Harpin and Jeremy Peter Middleton in 1993 and is headquartered in Walsall, the United Kingdom.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

