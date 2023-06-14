Auto Owners Insurance Co Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

