Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 135,100 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:K opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.