Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.