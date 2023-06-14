Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes $1.33 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

