Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $741,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

